Madhya Pradesh: Contaminated water, chemicals being discharged in Pithampur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The health of people residing in Pithampur has been adversely affected with many of them suffering from nausea and vomiting due to the unhindered discharge of polluted water and chemicals in the open and the poisonous smoke coming out of the industries here. The foul-smelling water, especially the way it flows or collects, causes the most trouble to the people. And this problem has intensified for some years now as no official action has been taken against such violation of pollution norms.

Earlier, officials used to take cognisance of polluting firms, acted against them and filed court cases too but no more.

This contaminated water and chemicals are not only polluting the groundwater but also harming the farmers' crops and the environment. Contaminated water is being drained into the Angred river of Sagore which later merges with Chambal river thus polluting that river too.

Companies have to ensure that contaminated water is filtered using a treatment plant, but most industries drain the polluted water and chemicals through the open drain without running it through the effluent treatment plants (ETPs) in order to save cost. The ETP plants only become operational at the time of official inspections. Many companies in SEZ phase 1 are guilty of such acts.

AKVN enters into huge contracts with private parties to ensure that no water is taken out of the SEZ and even waste water is used in the SEZ itself in various ways like using it for plants and trees.

The biggest example of untreated water coming out from SEZ industries is that one can see this contaminated foul-smelling water all along the one and a half kilometres boundary wall of SEZ 1. This water has been stagnant there for months together and has formed a pond too.

Efforts to contact Pithampur pollution officer MK Mandrai failed as he did not respond to several calls. His assistant officer Ajay Mishra, said that he will take action soon after giving information to Mandrai. On being given information about the pollution, Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar agreed to visit the spot on Thursday and to direct the officers of the Pollution Control Board to act in the matter.

Former councillor Rup Singh Chhadodi told that people of Ward 26 are feeling helpless as despite several complaints no action has been taken against the discharge of stinking polluted water.