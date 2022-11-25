Madhya Pradesh: Consumer Forum orders colonizer to return deposit amount plus 12% interest to the victims of a property scam in Indore

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After 11 years, victims of a property scam finally got justice as their lakhs of money was invested in a property that does not exist. The District Consumer Forum ordered against the colonizer, who had created an illusion of facilities to the buyers to sell the plots of his colonies in the year 2011.

The court has now ordered the colonizer to return the amount of the plot deposited by the victims 11 years ago with 12% interest. Along with this, 50 thousand rupees for the mental agony caused to the victim including Rs 10,000 as a complaint fee.

The matter pertains to DHFL Infrabulls International Pvt who while booking the plot in 2011, promised the buyers Pankaj Nagar and Sachin Bhandari to provide various facilities in a year. All the conditions were mentioned in the sale agreement.

The company collected Rs 7.20 lakh from them in two years, at a rate of Rs 336 per sq ft in Million Areas Landmark Phase-I. A total of 1500 sq ft was bought by the victims, to be developed by the colonizer in Mauja village Rewar (Depalpur). Sale agreement regarding this was executed on August 16, 2011.

Thus, a total deposit of 7.20 lakhs was made from the buyer but none of the development works which were to be carried out within one year from the date of the deal could be completed, while the case was filed in 2015.

The aggrieved party took refuge in the District Consumer and Disputes Redressal Forum through Advocates Chanchal Gupta and Sapna Yadav. Advocate Gupta said, “After depositing all the installments, the victim visited the colonizer's office several times and urged to complete the development work and get the registry done but every time it was postponed.”

Arguments and evidence were presented to the Forum that the colonizer did not fulfill his promise even after so many years. The Forum observed a deficiency in services and ordered the colonizer to pay Rs.7.20 lakh to the complainant from the date of filing of the suit and its 12% annual interest within one month along with Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 as complaint expenses.