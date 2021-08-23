Madhya Pradesh: Consultant appointed to lay ring road in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A consultant has been appointed to develop a 10-km-long ring road in the city.

This information was shared on Friday during a meeting at the Collectorate in the city in which Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap and collector Kumar Purushottam participated.

An official said that a sum of Rs.8.5 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for the ring road.

The ring road will be laid from the Pratap Nagar and will pass through Hakimwada,Ravidas Chowk, Bajna bus stand,Gaushala road, Rajendra Nagar ,Shahid Chowk and will terminate at the Maharana Pratap Statue Sailana bus stand.

A road will also be laid Subhash Nagar over bridge which will pass through Commerce college, Kasturba Nagar,Ram Mandir corner,Jawahar Nagar, Laxmanpura.

Jail redensification scheme proposals were also discussed in the meeting . Present Jail area will be used for the construction of the commercial complex. Money realized from the commercial complex will be utilised for the construction of the four lane from Nagrik Vishram Grih corner to Maharana Pratap statue and for other development works in the city.

A discussion to appoint consultant agency for the proposal submitted to CM for multi level parking facility at the Manekchowk vegetable market and government buildings was also taken up.

Proposal to use old collectorate building as Museum and for the beautification of the Kalika Mata Mandir area was also discussed.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that for repair of the roads which have been damaged due to sewerage works tenders have been issued and roads worth Rs 6 crore will be laid in in the city. Ratlam muncipal corporation commissioner Somnath Jharia and PWD SDO P K Roy were present.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:45 AM IST