Madhya Pradesh: Construction work of Ravana at Dussehra grounds starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work of Ravana to be built on Dussehra at Indore’s Dussehra grounds started on Monday. To begin the construction following traditions, the weapons used in making Ravana were worshipped according to rituals. Along with this, artists were honoured by applying tilak. Dakshina was also presented to the artists.

Satyanarayan Salwadia, convener of the Indore Dussehra Mahotsav Samiti, Dussehra Maidan, said, “This tradition of weapon worship has been going on for more than 50 years.”

While the construction work of Ravana and his Lanka was started at the Dussehra grounds, the weapon worship was organised at the government school near Rambagh Dadawadi. Due to the rules of governance and administration for Covid-19 control, the event was limited to committee members and organised at the school premises.

111-foot-tall Ravana

Every year, a 111-foot-tall Ravana is prepared on the Dussehra grounds. This time, too, a 111-foot-tall Ravana will be made.

However, changes may be made on the instructions of the administration regarding corona guidelines. It has been planned to prepare Lanka, as well. However, whether Lanka will be built or not will be decided by the administration.

Apart from this, other activities will also be decided only on the instructions of the administration. Last year, due to the corona guidelines, only Ravana Dahan was organsied on the Dussehra grounds and no other activities took place.

22 days to prepare Ravana

It takes 15 to 17 days to prepare Ravana, after which it takes 4 to 5 days to erect the ready Ravana on the Dussehra grounds.

On Monday, the construction of Ravana-Lanka was started by worshipping weapons in the presence of Pandit Gopal Pujari.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:02 AM IST