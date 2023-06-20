Madhya Pradesh: Constable Steals Goods Worth Over Lakhs From Office

FP Photo

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth over lakhs of rupees reportedly went missing from excise office on Julwaniya road in Rajpur town of Barwani district on Sunday. They included plastic drums and aluminum pots in bulk.

These stolen goods were seized by excise department during raids on illicit liquor dens and supposed to be auctioned as per local court’s order. Constable of excise department was accused of stealing goods on Sunday evening from office.

When contacted sub inspector (excise department) KK Sharma refused to give details in this regard. District officer (excise department) and sub-divisional officer (Revenue) Jitendra Patel didn’t furnish any information as well. TI Yashwant Badole said that the matter was related to governmental department so action couldn’t be initiated by the police. Further details were awaited.