Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers submit memo against inflated power bills

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Former Cabinet minister and Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Baghel along with many Congress party workers protested against inflated power bills and unscheduled power cuts.

Baghel and other Congress workers submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister to electricity department officials. Baghel said that every section of the society was worried about power cuts and inflated electricity bills.

Baghel resented that assistant executive engineer HP Davar did not arrive on time to accept the memorandum. Congress MLA said that they had already informed the officer about their programme, but even after that Davar was not available at his office.

Meanwhile, Davar said that he could not be present on time due to poor health.

Congress leader Harish Sen, Block Congress president Radheshyam Jirati and other Congress workers were present.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:35 PM IST