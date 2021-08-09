Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers in Mandsaur remember Quit India Movement

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the city block Congress garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of Quit India Movement that played an important role in India’s freedom struggle against the British.

The event was organised at Gandhi Square on Sunday when Congress workers led by district Congress president Navkrishna Patil paid tribute to the Mahatma.

He also threw light on the background of the Quit India Movement and on the current situation.

President of t he district Congress committee Navkrishna Patil Congressmen said Mahatma Gandhi had launched many movements for the independence of India and the Quit India Movement was one of them and the most significant one. Gandhi and other freedom fighters liberated India by defeating the British government.

Now, the Congress men have to work together to save the country from undemocratic ruler.

Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who makes the Modi-led government insecure, he said

On this occasion, Shailendra Bagherwal, Rajesh Solanki and a large number of Congressmen were present at the event.