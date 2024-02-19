Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Caught In Dilemma

Representational Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the state and speculation surrounding the possible defection of some senior Congress leaders to the BJP, many Congress leaders and party workers find themselves in a dilemma for various reasons.

Some are torn between their loyalty to the party and the potential benefits of joining the BJP, while others are concerned about the stability of the political landscape and their future in the state. The uncertainty has indeed created a tense atmosphere within the Congress ranks, with individuals carefully weighing their options amidst the evolving political scenario.

However, some party workers prepared to stage a protest with effigies of senior party leaders, have waited until Sunday evening to see if these leaders would join the BJP. They plan to protest against the potential defection by setting these prepared effigies on fire. This indicates the level of frustration and dissatisfaction among certain party members, highlighting the complexity of the situation within Congress.

This all started with the photo of former CM Kamal Nath and son Nakul Nath with PM Narendra Modi was widely circulated in the internet media. After this, the news of Congress leaders joining the BJP kept going on at the BJP convention in Delhi.

It was also said that along with Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, many Congress leaders from Malwa-Nimar could join the BJP, in which there was speculation about the names of present and former MLAs.

From the point of view of Dewas, there were speculations about former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and Deepak Joshi, who went from BJP to Congress, joining BJP again. These speculations also gained momentum because both leaders removed the Congress symbol from the bios of their social media accounts.

Former minister Verma even made a post on Sunday in which he talked about Shri Ram. After this, speculations continued throughout the day, but late in the evening, when Verma's statement came that there was nothing like this, everyone's tone started changing. Amidst the false news on social media platforms about Congress leaders joining the BJP, some Congress leaders of Dewas started preparing to burn their effigies.

A Congress leader also scolded such leaders by circulating a video on social media. The Congressmen had planned to burn the effigies on AB Road as soon as they joined the BJP. Kept waiting till 5 pm, but later they returned disappointed and kept the effigies.