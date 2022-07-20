Madhya Pradesh: Congress wins Khachrod municipal polls after 17 years of elections

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Congress captured the municipality of Khachrod after 17 years defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party. The election results of 21 seats were declared on Wednesday.

Congress party registered victory on 11 out of 21 seats, while nine went in the account of the BJP and one to the independent candidate.

The counting of votes began in the morning at the district's IETI College where candidates and their supporters were eagerly waiting for the outcomes of the election.

Certificates to the elected councillors were given by the returning officer Purushottam Kumar at the counting site. In ward no nine, Congress candidate Kavita Nadeda succeeded with maximum votes (1005) after defeating BJP's Premlata Chouhan.

The interesting thing is that on a number of seats the victory margin was very less.

The Congress took out a victory procession of councillors under the guidance of Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and former minister Mohanlal Thannats who rode a jeep to celebrate the success of the party.

The procession passed through the main roads of the city where Congress leaders expressed their gratitude to the voters.