e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Congress wins Gandhwani Sarpanch post after 15 years

Big win in gram panchayats too.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
article-image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Umang Singhar has expressed gratitude to Congress workers on the victory of Congress candidates. Reportedly, Returning Officer Rajesh Kochle distributed official certificates of various panchayat posts to elected candidates on Thursday.

Firstly the district representatives were given the certificates of election then Sarpanchs. Notably, it's been the first time in 15 years that Congress candidates have been elected as Gandwani Sarpanch. Not only this, out of 21 district representatives seats, 17 have been won by Congress. While in 69 gram panchayats, about 55 Congress-supported candidates have won the posts of sarpanch.

Similarly, four out of five seats of district panchayats have been occupied by Congress candidates. According to Umang Singhar he had actively deployed his entire team in the election, as a result, Congress supported candidates have won most of the places.

He added this success in the Gandhwani Assembly constituency is due to constant contact with the general public and readiness to solve their problems. He promised to work in the future too for the betterment of residents of Gandwani.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP offering money for cross-voting in Presidential poll: Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress wins Gandhwani Sarpanch post after 15 years

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city