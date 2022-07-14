Madhya Pradesh: Congress wins Gandhwani Sarpanch post after 15 years

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Umang Singhar has expressed gratitude to Congress workers on the victory of Congress candidates. Reportedly, Returning Officer Rajesh Kochle distributed official certificates of various panchayat posts to elected candidates on Thursday.

Firstly the district representatives were given the certificates of election then Sarpanchs. Notably, it's been the first time in 15 years that Congress candidates have been elected as Gandwani Sarpanch. Not only this, out of 21 district representatives seats, 17 have been won by Congress. While in 69 gram panchayats, about 55 Congress-supported candidates have won the posts of sarpanch.

Similarly, four out of five seats of district panchayats have been occupied by Congress candidates. According to Umang Singhar he had actively deployed his entire team in the election, as a result, Congress supported candidates have won most of the places.

He added this success in the Gandhwani Assembly constituency is due to constant contact with the general public and readiness to solve their problems. He promised to work in the future too for the betterment of residents of Gandwani.