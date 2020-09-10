Madhya Pradesh: Congress turned farmers into defaulters, claims BJP MLA

Burhanpur: BJP MLA from Pandhana assembly constituency Ram Dangore addressed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers programme at Dhulkote village where he launched a scratching attack on Congress.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile Congress government in the state, Dangore said that instead of waiving off farmers loan, 15-month Congress made them defaulters. BJP MLA said that Congress has nothing to do with the development in the state. Within 15-month rule in the state, Congress derailed state economy.

Ex-district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil said that ahead of assembly elections in the state, the Congress national president Rahul Gandhi promised state farmers that once Congress came to the power, they will waive off farmers loan within 10 days or will change the chief minister.

However, even after being in power for more than a year, Congress failed to deliver their promise. When then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised question on Congress’ intention, he was sidelined.

Many BJP leaders addressed the occasion and asked party workers strengthen party ahead of by-polls in the state.