Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out Tiranga Yatra in Dhar, Mundi recalling fall of Kamal Nath government

On March 20, 2020, former chief minister Kamal Nath had resigned as Madhya Pradesh chief minister as his government was toppled after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP with his supporters. To mark the day, Congress party members observed it as Sanvidhan Samman Diwas.
The Congress leaders took out - Tiranga Yatra - and paid floral tribute at statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. The programmes were organised at all district headquarters in the state.
Here in Dhar, Congress leaders and members took out a rally from Gandhi statue. Led by district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, Congress leaders and workers carrying a tri-colour and plycards in their hand visited different localities in the town and raised slogan against the state government.
They informed people that how former chief minister Kamal Nath had resigned from his post in honor of democracy on March 20 last year and how BJP gain power in an undemocratic and unconstitutional way by horse-trading. Many senior Congress leaders including former MP and yatra in-charge Premchand Guddu, MP Minority Department state president Mujib Qureshi, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam, district Women Congress president Vijeta Trivedi, city Congress president Jasbir Singh Tony Chhabda, Dhar block Congress president Dr Zakir Patel and others were present.
In Mundi village of Khandwa district, Congress leaders including former Union minister Arun Yadav addressed the party workers and said how once their own party MLA Narayan Patel betrayal Congress party and voters trust and joined BJP for his own interest. Yadav also attacks BJP-led Union and state government saying that today the citizen of this country is afraid to speak. The government is selling out everything and privatizing everything in the country and it should be opposed by the people of India, said he.
Yadav added that efforts are being made by the Central Government to implement the anti-farmer law. Up against the laws and raise your voice and force government to revoke this laws. He added that once the implementation of law, farmers will not have the freedom to sow crops. Our land will be with the capitalists, Yadav added.
