Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out Tiranga Yatra in Dhar, Mundi recalling fall of Kamal Nath government

On March 20, 2020, former chief minister Kamal Nath had resigned as Madhya Pradesh chief minister as his government was toppled after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP with his supporters. To mark the day, Congress party members observed it as Sanvidhan Samman Diwas.

The Congress leaders took out - Tiranga Yatra - and paid floral tribute at statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. The programmes were organised at all district headquarters in the state.

Here in Dhar, Congress leaders and members took out a rally from Gandhi statue. Led by district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, Congress leaders and workers carrying a tri-colour and plycards in their hand visited different localities in the town and raised slogan against the state government.

They informed people that how former chief minister Kamal Nath had resigned from his post in honor of democracy on March 20 last year and how BJP gain power in an undemocratic and unconstitutional way by horse-trading. Many senior Congress leaders including former MP and yatra in-charge Premchand Guddu, MP Minority Department state president Mujib Qureshi, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam, district Women Congress president Vijeta Trivedi, city Congress president Jasbir Singh Tony Chhabda, Dhar block Congress president Dr Zakir Patel and others were present.