Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes a dig at Tulsi Silawat for dubbing Jyotiraditya Scindia 'The CM' at poll-bound Sanver

Water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat once again fell victim to 'slip of the tongue'.

He dubbed Jyotiraditya Scindia 'chief minister' while addressing a programme Chaupal Charcha at poll-bound Sanver.

"Within 15 days, your son chief minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will come to preform bhoomi pujan (of Narmada water pipeline project),” said the minister.

When contacted, Silawat said that it was a slip of tongue. “I corrected my mistake in the programme itself,” he added.

However, the incident soon turned into a high voltage drama as Congress leaders, without missing the opportunity, posted the video on social media which went viral.

The Congress taking a dig at the Water Minister said that Tulsi is trying to overthrow CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan off thrown as he is ill.

Taking to twitter, the party tweeted, "Shivraj, are you trying to overthrow CM Shivraj off thrown as he is ill? After calling Shivraj and Modi a blot on the society, Tulsi Silavat has now made Jyotiraditya Scindia the chief minister within 15 days."