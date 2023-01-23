Madhya Pradesh: Congress secures Kukshi municipal council

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Congress bagged Kukshi municipal council elections by winning eight out of 15 wards. The BJP won the remaining seven.

In ward no 1, Congress’s Abdul Shah defeated BJP's Lalit Jain by 117 votes. Congress’s Firoz Mansuri defeated Yusuf Afghan by 55 votes in ward no 2.

In ward no 3, BJP candidate Mayabai Patidar received 583 wards and defeated Congress’s Sakubai by 68 votes. In ward no 4, BJP candidate Durgabai Devram defeated Congress candidate Virendra Gupta by 232 votes, whereas Congress candidate Padma Singh from ward no 5 won by margin of 107 votes defeating BJP candidate Sujit Patel. Congress candidate Sheikh Hussain received 652 votes and defeated BJP candidate Abbas Bohra by 295 votes in ward no 6. BJP candidate from ward no 7 Jyoti Kaag won by 32 votes whereas Congress candidate from ward no 8 Kan Kamal Soni won by 167 votes.

In ward no 9, BJP candidate Rangubai Patel won by 38 votes similarly BJP Vijay Shitole won by 73 votes in ward 10. BJP also won in ward no 11 and 14 while Congres won in ward no 12, 13, 15.

