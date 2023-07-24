Madhya Pradesh: Congress Protests Stray Cattle Menace, Poor Condition Of Road | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress Committee (Mandsaur City) members along with party councillors protested against stray animal menace and poor condition of Transport Nagar road at municipal office on Monday.

Agitated over the worsening condition of roads and cattle menace, they handed over a memorandum to authorities alleging that the authorities had turned a blind eye towards it.

Recently, three persons were injured in stray cattle attack. Demanding a permanent solution to the problem, they asked administration to house stray cattle in cow shelters.

Read Also Indore: Shalimar Palm Society Plants 1000 Medicinal Plants

They received widespread support from the residents facing inconvenience due to stray cattle. Protesting members also appealed to the district administration to look into the matter in the public interest and get the Transport road repaired at earliest.

Block committee president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar, leader of opposition Rafat Payami, former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh, youth vice president Somil Nahata and Councilor Sangeeta Goswami, Tarun Sharma and others participated in the protest.

The memorandum was read out by Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar. They also threatened a demonstration at collector’s residence if administration failed to address the issue within three days.

District Congress vice-president Dr Pritipal Singh Rana, Ajay Lodha, state representative Manjeet Singh Tuteja, district industry, district general secretary Suresh Bhati and a large number of Congress leaders and workers were present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)