Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests Priyanka’s arrest

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Congress Committee staged a protest at Gandhi Square against the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress workers who were going to meet the farmers who were victims of the gruesome Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The people of the country are in anger over the news that minister’s son Ashish and his colleagues ran their vehicles over the protesting farmers.

The farmers were protesting against the union minister of state Ajay Mishra’s statement daring the farmers to give up protest or they will be dealt with strictly. District Congress president Navkrishna Patil and other party workers submitted a memorandum to the SDM office addressed to the president. National Students’ Union of India expressed its anguish by burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhi Square.

Reading the memorandum, Patil accused the central government of suppressing the agitation of farmers or by other aggrieved sections of the society through government machinery or other means. The vicious killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and the arrest of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is akin to the policies of the English people during the British rule in the country. The letter demanded that Yogi Adityanath (Ajay Bishtha) government be dissolved with immediate effect for consistently throwing Uttar Pradesh into the politics of hate.

They also demanded the immediate dismissal of Cabinet minister Ajay Mishra as his son is accused of gruesome killing of the farmers and his involvement might increase the possibility of investigation being affected or any other misuse of ministerial office to influence the case. Administration should grant Rs 1 crore each to the families of martyred farmers in the incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be released immediately and the the Union government should withdraw the farm reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ex-district Congress president Prakash Ratariya, state Congress general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Block Congress members Mohammmad Hanif Sheikh, Anil Sharma, Devendra Yogi and many other were present.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:19 AM IST