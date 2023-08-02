Madhya Pradesh: Congress Protests Over Rising Crimes Against Women In Dhar

FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an uproar over the viral horrific video of two women from Manipur and minor rape case in Satna, district Congress women's wing organised a solidarity march to protest against increasing rape incidents in the country.

Congress leaders led by district president Vijeta Trivedi and local leader Prabha Gautam, held a silent march in Lebad village on Wednesday. District president said that atrocities and crime against women were on the rise in all parts of the country. Even little girls were becoming victims of heinous crime. The government and its leadership is turning out to be a blot on the state.

Amid slogans against the BJP and the Central government, leader Gautam said that during the NDA regime, crime against women have increased across the country while BJP leaders had been busy in taking out rallies. Government has been unable to maintain law and order.

PM Modi’s silence over rising atrocities against women was ‘unacceptable’ and that India was waiting for him to speak up. The information was shared by district spokesperson Ashok Solanki.