Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests illegal felling of trees at Gandhi Park in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Congress councillors in the Municipal Corporation and organisation office bearers marked their protest against illegal cutting of trees at Gandhi Park (located in front of the Municipal Corporation office), Ratlam.

They also met commissioner Himanshu Bhatt and submitted a memorandum to him and expressed concern over the conspiracy to destroy nature by cutting trees in the name of construction of the Gold park established in the year 1967. They also threatened to organise public protests if the illegal cutting of trees is not stopped.

They demanded a check on the illegal practice and urged the authorities to maintain a record of the number of trees in the city. City Congress committee president Mahendra Kataria, leader of the Opposition Shantilal Verma, Meenakshi Sen and other party workers were present.