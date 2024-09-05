Madhya Pradesh: Congress Protests Against BJP Government Policies

Congress leaders and members during demonstration | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress, on Thursday, came down heavily on the BJP governments at the Centre and the State over alleged atrocities against women and farmers, crumbling law and order, increasing electricity bills, deteriorating infrastructure and rising unemployment in the country.

The leaders and workers, led by block Congress, held a demonstration at the SDM premises and handed over a memorandum, addressed to the Governor, to tehsildar Manish Pandey.

MLA Montu Solanki was particularly vocal, urging the state government to shift focus from demolitions to essential services like education and employment.

Former MLA Gyarsilal Rawat, block Congress committee president Rajendra Gadve, and former state secretary Harcharan Singh Bhatia were present.

They collectively condemned the BJP-led governments for their perceived negligence towards the needs of farmers and the general public. During the protest, Congress spokesperson Ravi Arse emphasised the plight of farmers, who are facing severe challenges due to heavy rains damaging crops and stagnation of crop prices.

Notably, the price of soybean has remained unchanged since 2011, despite significant increases in the costs of fertilisers and seeds.

The memorandum also addressed the lack of teachers in schools, with 152 schools in the Sendhwa block reportedly without teachers and the absence of adequate healthcare facilities.