Madhya Pradesh: Congress Promises ‘Krishak Nyay Yojana’ If Voted To Power In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress committee president Ajay Ojha and city president Dr Munish Mishra jointly addressed a press conference at the district headquarters located at Gandhi Bhawan in Khandwa and briefed about state committee president Kamal Nath’s recent announcements for farmers.

District Congress spokesperson Premanshu Jain said that the party promised free power to farmers and waiver of their agricultural loans and pending electricity dues if the party forms the government after the year-end assembly elections.

In view of the increasing input costs and rising cost of fuel, the party would launch Krishak Nyay Yojana under which benefits including free power for up to 5 horse power pumps used in irrigation will be provided to farmers. This would bring down the input cost of farmers in agriculture.

The party would also withdraw criminal cases registered against farmers for raising their voice against fake power theft cases and other agriculture-related issues. The farmers and common people of the state now want to get rid of expensive electricity bills and heavy power cuts.

Loan burden on farmers in the state has been increasing under the BJP rule. Lakhan Mandloi, Kailash Hari Patel, Kundan Malviya, leader of opposition (LoP) Deepak Mullu Rathore, Premanshu Jain, Vamanrao Jadhav also attended the meeting.

Read Also MPs From Opposition Alliance INDIA Arrive Back In Delhi After Visit To Violence-Hit Manipur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)