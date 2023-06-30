Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Pramila Sadho Joins BJP In Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major blow to the Congress in Nimar region, Pramila Sadho, sister of former cabinet minister and MLA Dr Vijaylakshmi Sadho from Maheshwar joined the BJP in the presence of party national president JP Nadda during a programme held in Khargone on Friday.

Pramila Sadho is also the former district president of the Khargone Congress. Along with Pramila Sadho, half a dozen Congress leaders have also joined the BJP.

BJP national president JP Nadda, who came to Khargone to address a roadshow and public meeting on the completion of 9 years of BJP's central government, gave membership to all the leaders wearing the party's scarf.

The reason behind Pramila Sadho’s move to leave Congress and join BJP is not yet clear, but it is being said that she left the party after not getting respect in the Congress.