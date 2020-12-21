Madhya Pradesh: Congress party holds convention in Alot in view of civic elections, takes feedback of workers about its victory prospects

Alot (Ratlam district): Keeping in view the forthcoming civic body elections, City Congress organised a convention of party workers at Yashodham Garden here from 3 pm to 6 pm on Sunday where Congress workers from every municipal ward came and expressed wish to contest polls. The party observer received applications from aspirants after holding discussions with them.
Former city council president representative Virendra Singh Solanki, while addressing the party workers, said local residents and Congress party will never let the dream of BJP to win city council elections come true. He said Congress has served Alot well in last 10 years and in the last five years, it has fulfilled almost all the promises of its manifesto.
“We have done mutation in land records, registered land deals in more than 3,000 cases without discrimination. The workers have earned respect in the city council for five years and if all work together in the coming elections, then we will make a hat-trick for Congress,” he added.
In his address, MLA Manoj Chawla said Congress will give tickets to contestants of people’s choice and to the one who is capable of winning the election. The city council vice president Chetan Shukla who came to conference from Sailana as an observer said that he will hold discussions with the workers of all 15 wards and the ticket will be given in an impartial manner to the one who has served the people, without any recommendations.
The announcement for the urban body elections has not been made yet but Congress and BJP have begun preparing for the elections. BJP seems to be confused and Congress is a step ahead as it is organising conferences and conducting surveys. City Congress president Abhinav Nigam appealed to all the Congress workers to act as a team to win the elections and also declared himself as a contestant for city council president.
The programme was conducted by advocate Hemant Goyal. Youth Congress assembly constituency president Ashok Kumar Panchal proposed the vote of thanks.
