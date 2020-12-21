Madhya Pradesh: Congress party holds convention in Alot in view of civic elections, takes feedback of workers about its victory prospects

Alot (Ratlam district): Keeping in view the forthcoming civic body elections, City Congress organised a convention of party workers at Yashodham Garden here from 3 pm to 6 pm on Sunday where Congress workers from every municipal ward came and expressed wish to contest polls. The party observer received applications from aspirants after holding discussions with them.

Former city council president representative Virendra Singh Solanki, while addressing the party workers, said local residents and Congress party will never let the dream of BJP to win city council elections come true. He said Congress has served Alot well in last 10 years and in the last five years, it has fulfilled almost all the promises of its manifesto.

“We have done mutation in land records, registered land deals in more than 3,000 cases without discrimination. The workers have earned respect in the city council for five years and if all work together in the coming elections, then we will make a hat-trick for Congress,” he added.