Madhya Pradesh: Congress not worried about Dalits, but own benefits, says Narottam Mishra over Hathras incident

Congress is not interested in saving Dalits but only seeks to attain "dal hit" (own benefits), said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narrotam Mishra on Thursday, over the party's role in the Hathras incident.

The Madhya Pradesh Minister was speaking about reports which had surfaced regarding a Congress leader explaining the plan to instigate riots in UP's Hathras using the incident.

"Congress' hand is with the rioters. They do not worry about Dalits, but about dal hit (own benefits). Congress has always been seen standing with forces which would seek to break India. From Bharat tere tukde honge, Bharat ki barbaadi, Afzal hum sharminda hain, the first person to reach them was Rahul Gandhi. The same Rahul Gandhi's Hathras links have now been found, the man is clearly saying we will riot and then Rahul Gandhi will come," Mishra said at a press conference here.

The BJP leader further slammed the Congress stating that it wanted to divide the country on caste lines.

He also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "Rahul says he will waive off loans in 10 days, in 15 minutes China will be handled with. I bow to the teacher who has taught him. Where does he get such high quality drugs from?" He also said that the protests against former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and the incidents he had to face would have been "Congress sponsored".