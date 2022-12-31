Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs issue warning before polls in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Congress supervisor and Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar along with Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel on Saturday interacted with the contenders and their supporters for the election of councillor regarding Pithampur municipal elections.

The Congress supervisor said in clear words that the party will not hold two meetings from now on and disciplinary action will be taken against those who work for factionalism and defeating the Congress.

Manoj Parmar said that Congress state president Kamal Nath has a clear message that every worker will have to work for the person to whom the party has given ticket.

The party will take strict action against anyone who opposes the party by being an independent or a rebel. Vishal Patel said that this time the Congress will make the candidates who have filed their nominations sign the withdrawal form so that no one can take any action against the person who has been given ticket by the party.

The party will not contest elections this time and disciplinary action will be taken against those who protest. The corporator claimants along with their supporters reached in front of the supervisors with drums and bands. Both the supervisors discussed with the claimants of all wards. District party president Balmukund Gautam claimed that this time Congress council will be formed in the municipality.