Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla gives party anxious moments by overstaying in Indore

Indore: Amid the ongoing political drama in the state, Congress MLA from Indore-I Sanjay Shukla kept the party on tenterhooks throughout the day by suddenly coming to Indore on Thursday morning from Jaipur, where all Congress MLAs have been sequestered to prevent horse trading.

He came to Indore on Thursday morning and was supposed to go back to Jaipur in afternoon. However, when he did not return to Jaipur in the afternoon and remained in city till late evening, party bosses in Bhopal became anxious, fearing that he might join the BJP.

The fears of Congress leaders are not unfounded. Shukla’s father Vishnu Prasad Shukla is a widely respected local BJP leader and his brother Rajendra Shukla is also with the BJP.

However, MLA Shukla clarified that he had come to attend a personal programme at his residence organised in the memory of his mother.

“I have come to my house after taking permission from the senior leaders. There was a programme at my place in memory of my mother and I will go back to Jaipur after completing the necessary rituals,” Shukla said.

He also expressed confidence in the Kamal Nath government and said that the government will pass the floor test easily as the MLAs who are in Bangalore are in touch of with us. “They didn’t know that Scindia is going to join BJP. They will come back soon,” he said adding “Jyotiraditya Scindia has betrayed the party activists. Whatever he is today is only because of Congress.”

Shukla also said that all Congress MLAs are together and enjoying each others’ company in Jaipur without any fear. “Those who have gone to Bangalore have switched their phones off under the pressure from the BJP,’ he claimed.

Later, he said that he will leave for Jaipur at 2 pm on Thursday but he remained in Indore till late evening, saying that his wife was ill and had to be hospitalised.

“My wife is not well and admitted to a hospital due to which I stayed till evening. I am leaving for Jaipur,” he added.

However, panic among the top State Congress leaders is such that they deputed acting city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal to stay with Shukla throughout the day and to go to Jaipur with him as well.