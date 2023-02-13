Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Dr Alawa from the Manawar assembly accuses MPBSE playing with the future of students

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Heeralal Alawa, a Congress MLA from the Manawar assembly constituency in Dhar district, wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to express his concern about the plight of thousands of school students in the area taking class fifth and eighth board exams.

Dr Alawa stated in the letter that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducts class fifth and eighth examinations on a board pattern throughout the state.

Thousands of students from all over the state are taking the exam. However, many of the examination centres in the district were established between 10 and 15 kilometres from students' homes. They are compelled to travel this distance, wasting time and energy.

The MLA expressed dissatisfaction with the establishment of examination centres without taking into account the plight of students and their parents. The Congress MLA went on to say that not only students, but also their parents, the majority of whom are either labourers or farmers, are having a difficult time because of mismanagement.

MLA Dr Alawa described the MPBSE decision as ‘playing with the future of students,’ claiming that it will increase the number of dropouts and cause a large number of students to leave school.

Alawa urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter and direct board officials to conduct inspections before establishing exam centres and try to locate exam centres within one to two kilometres.

