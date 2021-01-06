Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders take out tractor rally in Sehore against new farm laws

Senior Congress leaders on Wednesday took out a tractor rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, which is state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home district, to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former Union minister Arun Yadav, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and several party MLAs took part in the tractor rally organised at Nasrullaganj, which is part of Chouhan's Assembly seat Budhni in Sehore district.

The leaders reached Nasrullaganj along with Congress workers in tractors and demanded that the Centre withdraw the new farm laws immediately.

Yadav said the new central agriculture laws were not in the interest of the farmers.

"These laws would prove detrimental to the farmers.

They should be immediately withdrawn or else the Congress will continue the agitation," he said.

Yadav also alleged that the district administration of Sehore stopped the Congress workers and farmers from participating in the protest and blocked the roads.

State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal, on the other hand, accused the Congress leaders of misleading the farmers.

"Congress leaders are suffering from the phobia of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the state level. They are misleading the farmers over the new laws," he said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at three Delhi border points- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for more than a month, mainly demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price for their crops.