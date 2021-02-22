Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders block state highway over controversial comments against MLA Kalawati Bhuria, demand action against BJP leaders

Alirajpur: Congress leaders of Alirajpur launched a verbal assault on the state government a day after an FIR was registered against Alirajpur Congress MLA Mukesh, district president Mahesh Patel, Youth Congress district president Shankar Bamania, former district president Radheshyam Maheshwari and acting president Om Prakash Rathore under Section 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Congress leaders announced that they would present bangles to chief minister over controversial statements of BJP leaders against Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria in Alirajpur and other parts of state.

Addressing media-persons, Congress leaders said that chief minister talks a lot about the honour of woman and daughter in the state. But under his rule, leaders of his own party pass controversial statements against the tribal MLA.

Instead of filing an FIR against those who making controversial statements against public representative during public gathering, police are lodging FIR against Congress leaders, they said

Recently, Barwani BJP district president Om Soni during a public meeting threatened to chop nose of Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria and termed her ìSurpanakhaî. Soni added that both Centre and state had BJP governments and they would do whatever they want.

Following this, Congress leaders in Alirajpur demanded police to book Soni under the SC/ST Act for insulting tribal women and MLA. Congress leaders even blocked Khandwa ñ Baroda state highway recently as a part of their protest.