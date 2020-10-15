Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader says Scindia, his supporters 'betrayed' party

Congress secretary Sanjay Kapoor on Thursday hit out at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters, saying they had "betrayed" their former party as their action led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March.

Revolt by a section of Congress MLAs, most of them considered close to Scindia, had led to the collapse of the party government more than seven months ago. Scindia had also walked out of the Congress and joined the BJP which later sent him to the Rajya Sabha.

The party is like a mother. But when the party (Congress) needed Scindia and his supporters, they backstabbed it and switched over to the BJP because of their greed which led to the toppling of the Nath government.

"They have betrayed the party, Kapoor said, addressing a rally at Sanver, about 40km from here.

Sanver is one of the 28 assembly seats in the state where bypolls will be held on November 3.

He claimed the state was progressing well when the Congress was in power, but under the present BJP government, farmers were facing various problems and getting inflated power bills.

Kapoor was addressing the rally in support of the Congress candidate and former MP Prem Chand Guddu, who is pitted against water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP in Sanver.

Silawat, who won from Sanver in 2018 on a Congress ticket, was among the nearly two dozen MLAs who had resigned in March, leading to the toppling of the 15-month-old Nath government.

Rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, later joined the BJP which formed its government under chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.