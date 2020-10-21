Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rajendra Singh Solanki joins BJP

Sanawad: Ahead of upcoming by-polls, BJP has delivered another blow to the Congress as a senior Congress leader from Sanawad Rajendra Singh Solanki joined BJP in presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Welcoming Solanki into the party’s fold Tomar said Rajendra Dada is now with us following path of Narayan Bhai Patel.

Tomar visited Mohana village, about 28-kilometre from Sanawad town under Mandhata assembly constituency addressing poll meeting in support of his party candidate Narayan Patel.

Rajendra Singh Solanki has influence in Badwah Assembly constituency. In 2013 Assembly elections he contested as Congress candidate in front of his own brother Hitendra Singh.

After poll meeting Solanki and Tomar went to Omkareshwar in a same vehicle. Solanki said he is impressed with all round development done by Modi’s government across the country so he decided to join BJP.