Madhya Pradesh: Congress in Guna concerned over criminal activities, block Congress submits memo to SP

Guna: Expressing displeasure over the deteriorating law and order in the city, the Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra. In the memorandum submitted by the Block Congress Committee under the leadership of Congress District President Mansingh Parsauda and Harishankar Vijayvargiya, it was mentioned that crime was rising in the area.

Congress has demanded to nab the accused soon of the ever increasing theft incidents, including the incident of chain snatching with an old woman in the Jain temple area on Saturday.

A block Congress delegation met the SP along with senior Congress leaders of the district in connection with social crimes such as gambling-betting rising in Guna district, as well as some of the recent major theft incidents. The delegation told the SP about the theft that happened a day before in the house of Dinesh Singh Jat of Jagdish Colony in which the theft amounts to lakhs. On the very next day on Saturday, two miscreants snatched a gold chain of more than 10 grams from the neck of an old woman going to Jain temple.

According to the Congress, such incidents are creating an atmosphere of fear in the area. Congress district president Vijayvargiya said that after the meeting the SP has assured them that crimes will be curbed soon and many effective steps have also been taken for this. The SP assured that soon the miscreants involved in all the incidents will be caught.

Kisan Congress president Virender Singh Sisodia, Block president Gopal Sharma, Deepesh Patni and others were present to hand over the memorandum.