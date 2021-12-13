Madhya Pradesh: Congress in disorder, politically bankrupt, says Chitnis

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a swipe at the Congress over dissolution of four district committees following defeat in Khandwa LoK Sabha by-elections, the state BJP senior leader Archana Chitnis said that this shows the political bankruptcy of the party.

“After the crushing defeat in the Khandwa parliamentary constituency in bypolls 2021, the decision taken by the Congress to dissolve the four district committees of the parliamentary constituency is evidence of the political bankruptcy of that party,” said Chitnis while addressing media persons here.

Due to mutual estrangement and mistrust, winning elections had become a very difficult task for the Congress, said the former BJP minister, adding that the party workers were humiliated and the manner in which they were removed raises many questions.

BJP District President Manoj Ladhwe, Raju Patil, Mukesh Shah, Chintaman Mahajane, Laxman Mahajane, Rudreshwar Andole and other party officials were present at the press conference.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:30 AM IST