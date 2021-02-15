Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds 20 kilometre protest march against agri laws in Dhar district

SARDARPUR (DHAR): Following directives of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Congress leaders and workers from Sardarpur took out a 20-km-long protest march against three farm laws on Monday.
More than 1,000 farmers along with Congress workers from Sardarpur and adjoining villages in Dhar district participated in the march that was taken out from Dasai to Amjhera to Sardarpur block.
March started from Dasai after Congress MLA Pratap Grewal addressed the farmers and Congress party workers.
He said that the Central government was not listening to plight of Anndata but was more concerned about benefits of a few capitalist friends. So far more than 200 farmers have lost their lives on the borders of Delhi. But the government lacks time to condole the dead farmers. The Centre should withdraw the black laws, Grewal said.
At Amjhera, party national secretary Kuldeep Singh Indora and district Congress committee president Balmukund Singh Gautam along with Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Baghel addressed the farmers and Congress.
They said that the ongoing protest is a fight of every citizen and we should support them until government revoke this three farm laws.