Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds 20 kilometre protest march against agri laws in Dhar district

SARDARPUR (DHAR): Following directives of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Congress leaders and workers from Sardarpur took out a 20-km-long protest march against three farm laws on Monday.

More than 1,000 farmers along with Congress workers from Sardarpur and adjoining villages in Dhar district participated in the march that was taken out from Dasai to Amjhera to Sardarpur block.

March started from Dasai after Congress MLA Pratap Grewal addressed the farmers and Congress party workers.