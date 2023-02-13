e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Congress gets both president, vice-president posts in Pithampur municipality

Madhya Pradesh: Congress gets both president, vice-president posts in Pithampur municipality

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Sevanti Suresh Patel | File
Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidates for both president and vice-president Posts at Pithampur municipality in Dhar district emerged victorious on Monday.

Sevanti Suresh Patel of Congress contesting for the president post defeated BJP’s Ashok Patel by a margin of two votes. Sevanti got 16 votes, while her rival got 14. One vote was rejected.

For the vice-president post, Pappu Asoliya of Congress was declared the winner.

Earlier, with 17 councillors out of a total of 31 wards in Pithampur, Congress is facing a danger of cross-voting during the election for the post of president and vice president.

Congress is divided into two factions, one led by former district Congress president Balmukund Gautam and the other group led by Kuldeep Singh Bundela. There was a danger of sabotage if there is no mutual consent and coordination between the two factions, while in BJP too there is a tussle between two strong contenders of the party for the post of president

