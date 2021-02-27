Madhya Pradesh: Congress, farmers in Shajpur protest against inflation, agri laws

Shajapur: Raising voice against inflation and three farm laws imposed by the BJP-led central government, Congress party workers organised a protest rally here in Shajapur on Saturday.

Rally which started from the bus stand witnessed participation of Congress party workers and the farmers in huge numbers the participants raised slogans against BJP led central and the state government.

At Azad Chowk, Congress national secretary and state in-charge CP Mittal addressed the public gathering.

Mittal said that during UPA government at centre, BJP used to create ruckus across the nation in case of nominal price hike in fuel or LPG, but now the inflation breaking all the limits and BJP and its allies acting like a mute spectators.

Taking a dig at Modi government over three farm-law, Congress said that all three laws will benefited only few businessmen in the country, but BJP government hardly bother to listen farmerís plight who are sitting on dharna since last three months.

Farmers who are striving for their cause on the road are being described as Khalistanis and militants by BJP government and on the otherhand, Congress government never left the farmers.

Congress leaders including Kalapipal MLA Kunal Choudhary addressed the gathering.

After public gathering, Congress leaders paid tribute to farmers those who were died during the ongoing dharna. They observed two-minute silence.