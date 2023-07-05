 Madhya Pradesh: Congress Factions Fight It Out Over ‘Memorandum’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress Factions Fight It Out Over ‘Memorandum’

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Factions Fight It Out Over ‘Memorandum’

Acting on the complaint of Anita Gadaria, the police registered a case against Kesar Singh under Sections 354, 323, and 506 of the IPC.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders from rival  faction in Jobat entered the clash on the road after they moved out of the tehsil office and submitted a memorandum demanding stern action against former MLA representative Pravesh Shukla for urinating on a tribal youth at Sidhi district.  
The incident was reported in front of a local civil court, and many people witnessed the entire clash. Some of them shot a video in which it was seen that Congress state women secretary Anita Gadaria was showering slippers on former district president Kesar Singh Davar.
After the dispute, both parties went to the Jobat Police Station and filed a cross FIR against each other.

Read Also
WR GM Ashok Kumar Misra conducts inspection of Pratapnagar - Alirajpur - Khandala - Jobat section of...
article-image

Acting on the complaint of Anita Gadaria, the police registered a case against Kesar Singh under Sections 354, 323, and 506 of the IPC.
On the other hand, acting on the complaint of Kesar Singh, police filed an FIR against Congress leader Monu Baba, driver Rakesh, Rafiq Makrani, and Rafiq Evergreen under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the IPC.
When contacted, sub-inspector Shankar Singh Jamra said that a cross FIR has been registered in the matter. On the reason behind the clash, Jamra said that both rival factions went to the tehsil office to submit a memorandum. While moving out of the office, both factions raised their objections to the presence of other  faction there, and this turned into a clash later.
Meanwhile, mutual discord among Congress leaders ahead of state Assembly elections is coming to the fore, which can have a bad effect on the elections. Now it has to be seen what action the party takes in the matter.

Read Also
Lumpi virus as calamity: Panchayat member from Jobat writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Loan Recovery Agent Robbed Of Rs 1.38L In Cash; 1 Nabbed

Madhya Pradesh: Loan Recovery Agent Robbed Of Rs 1.38L In Cash; 1 Nabbed

Madhya Pradesh: 220 Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Under Handicapped Quota Comes Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh: 220 Divyang Teachers’ Appointment Under Handicapped Quota Comes Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Over Picking Up Garbage

Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Over Picking Up Garbage

Madhya Pradesh: RBI Conducts Dist-Level Quiz Competition

Madhya Pradesh: RBI Conducts Dist-Level Quiz Competition

Madhya Pradesh: Class 12 Student Kills Self

Madhya Pradesh: Class 12 Student Kills Self