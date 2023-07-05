Madhya Pradesh: Congress Factions Fight It Out Over ‘Memorandum’

FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders from rival faction in Jobat entered the clash on the road after they moved out of the tehsil office and submitted a memorandum demanding stern action against former MLA representative Pravesh Shukla for urinating on a tribal youth at Sidhi district.

The incident was reported in front of a local civil court, and many people witnessed the entire clash. Some of them shot a video in which it was seen that Congress state women secretary Anita Gadaria was showering slippers on former district president Kesar Singh Davar.

After the dispute, both parties went to the Jobat Police Station and filed a cross FIR against each other.

Acting on the complaint of Anita Gadaria, the police registered a case against Kesar Singh under Sections 354, 323, and 506 of the IPC.

On the other hand, acting on the complaint of Kesar Singh, police filed an FIR against Congress leader Monu Baba, driver Rakesh, Rafiq Makrani, and Rafiq Evergreen under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the IPC.

When contacted, sub-inspector Shankar Singh Jamra said that a cross FIR has been registered in the matter. On the reason behind the clash, Jamra said that both rival factions went to the tehsil office to submit a memorandum. While moving out of the office, both factions raised their objections to the presence of other faction there, and this turned into a clash later.

Meanwhile, mutual discord among Congress leaders ahead of state Assembly elections is coming to the fore, which can have a bad effect on the elections. Now it has to be seen what action the party takes in the matter.

Read Also Lumpi virus as calamity: Panchayat member from Jobat writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan