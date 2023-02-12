Madhya Pradesh: Congress faces factionalism, BJP tussle between contenders in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is facing a danger of cross-voting during the election for the post of the president and vice president of Pithampur Municipality that will be held on February 13. Congress has 17 councillors and the BJP has 13 in the 31-ward civic body. The sole independent councillor is supported by BJP. The election will be conducted by the returning officer Roshni Patidar in the hall of the Municipal Council. Congress is divided into two factions, one led by former district Congress president Balmukund Gautam and the other group led by Kuldeep Singh Bundela. There is a danger of sabotage if there is no mutual consent and coordination between the two factions, while in BJP too there is a tussle between two strong contenders of the party for the post of president.

