Madhya Pradesh: Congress Demands Relief For Farmers

Farmer/Representative Pic | Pixabay

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress president Vipin Jain has voiced the concerns of the farmers, urging immediate action from the State government to compensate them for crop loss due to scanty rainfall.

Jain said Mandsaur is grappling with the devastating consequences of a deficient monsoon season this year. The region has witnessed an alarming scarcity of rainfall, leading to the near-destruction of crucial Kharif crops, including soybean, maize and groundnut, which form the backbone of the local agriculture sector.

He pointed out that soybean, the primary Kharif crop in the district, has suffered extensive damage due to almost a month of inadequate rainfall.

Jain has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, drawing his attention to the predicament of Mandsaur's farmers. He reminded the Chief Minister of the promise made during the previous government to purchase farmers' soil at a fixed rate and implored him to empathise with the struggling agriculturists.

Jain also criticised BJP representatives for prioritising political activities over addressing the farmers' concerns, which he deemed a betrayal of the public's trust.