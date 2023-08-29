Madhya Pradesh: Congress Demands Mahidpur- Nagda Bypass Road

Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress demanded the construction of Mahidpur- Nagda bypass road for the convenience of the commuters. The distance between Mahidpur and Nagda would be reduced by 6 km after the bypass construction.

Raising his demand, state Congress spokesperson Ashok Navlakha has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting him to sanction financial and administrative approval for the bypass.

Emphasising the pressing need for the project, he highlighted its potential to alleviate traffic congestion, boost connectivity, and reduce the distance between two towns by 6 km. Currently, the distance between Mahidpur and Nagda (via Mundla Parwal, Hidi, and Borkheda) is 27 km. The bypass road would not only ease the daily commute for residents but also restrict the entry of heavy vehicles into Nagda.

The bypass road would ease the traffic burden in Khachrod, Jaora, and Ratlam and also promote better connectivity and development in the region. The construction of the bypass road will enhance safety and convenience for all commuters, reducing travel time as well. He urged immediate action in view of the convenience of residents and commuters.

Meanwhile, Navlakha urged the authorities concerned to solve the water crisis in Nagda immediately.

