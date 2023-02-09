Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands free and fair poll amid fear of cross-voting in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the countdown for elections for president and vice president of the Sardarpur and Rajgarh Municipal Councils begins, the Congress party, which swept both councils, has pulled up socks.

The Congress is concerned that the BJP will persuade its councillors to vote for its candidate.

Notably, elections for president and vice president will be held in Sardarpur and Rajgarh on February 11 and 12, respectively. To avoid cross-voting in elections, the Congress party dispatched a group of 18 Sardarpur- Rajgarh councillors out of the state on January 23, just one day after the results were announced.

On the other hand, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in order to persuade these candidates to cross-vote for the party in order for it to win the polls.

As a result, the Congress is concerned about possible cross-polling and has dispatched its councillors to prevent them from being poached by the BJP.

Members of the Sardarpur, Dasai, and Amjhera block Congress committees handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Dinesh Sonaratiya on Thursday, expressing concern about 'transparency and fairness' in the election process for municipal president and vice president.