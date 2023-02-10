Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands compensation for crop loss due to cold-wave, frost in Malhargarh

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the block Congress visited farms of Gurbheli Bari area to meet affected farmers and demanded compensation for crop loss due to cold-wave and frost in the region.

Local farmer Ishwar Singh Songara said that he sowed coriander crop in one bigha of agricultural land but 70% of his crop has suffered severe damage and has been rendered unfit for procurement. Local leader Parshuram Sisodiya discussed the issue with tehsildar Sanjaya Malviya and urged for conducting survey for compensation as soon as possible.

Sisodiya slammed the state government, saying that the demand has been raised several times but the government is unwilling to compensate them. Farmers have become financially vulnerable as a result of crop destruction. They don't have enough money for fertiliser, water, or even pesticides. Around 60-70% crops of farmers were destroyed. He urged the state government to resolve farmers' crop-loss compensation claims as soon as possible.

Malhargarh blockCongress president Anil Sharma said that crops including gram, wheat, yellow mustard, opium and lentils have suffered in the region. Narayangarh youth president Rahul Ahir, Pawan Patidar, Vishal Anjana and other members and workers were present.

