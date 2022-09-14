Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands compensation for farmers' soybean crop loss

Malharghar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Block Congress on Wednesday sought compensation from the government without conducting a survey in view of soybean crop loss due to yellow mosaic virus in the Malhargarh region of Mandsaur district.

On Wednesday, block Congress president Anil Sharma along with Vishnu Rarotia, Mandalam president Kishor Uniyara and Bhanwar Rathore discussed the issue with aggrieved farmers. Farmers claimed that the soybean crop in the region has been badly affected due to the yellow mosaic virus and stem fly and other pests. Local farmers cannot even recover the money they had invested in cultivation.

Block president Sharma told that the crop losses, on top of the low garlic prices, which has caused job losses and illness, have been particularly devastating for the regionís farmers. Taking a dig at the state government, he told that ever since the Shivraj government was formed in the state, farmers are being neglected.

He also sought compensation for the rain-hit farmers without survey in the same way Kamal Nath provided compensation to rain-hit farmers. District Congress secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Pradeep Prajapat, Tinku Banana, Ramesh Gurjar Kherkheda, Rameshwar Patidar Ninora, Jairam Dhangar and other party workers were also present.