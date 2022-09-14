e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress demands compensation for farmers' soybean crop loss

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands compensation for farmers' soybean crop loss

Farmers claimed that the soybean crop in the region has been badly affected due to the yellow mosaic virus and stem fly and other pests. Local farmers cannot even recover the money they had invested in cultivation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Malharghar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Block Congress on Wednesday sought compensation from the government without conducting a survey in view of soybean crop loss due to yellow mosaic virus in the Malhargarh region of Mandsaur district.

On Wednesday, block Congress president Anil Sharma along with Vishnu Rarotia, Mandalam president Kishor Uniyara and Bhanwar Rathore discussed the issue with aggrieved farmers. Farmers claimed that the soybean crop in the region has been badly affected due to the yellow mosaic virus and stem fly and other pests. Local farmers cannot even recover the money they had invested in cultivation.

Block president Sharma told that the crop losses, on top of the low garlic prices, which has caused job losses and illness, have been particularly devastating for the regionís farmers. Taking a dig at the state government, he told that ever since the Shivraj government was formed in the state, farmers are being neglected.

He also sought compensation for the rain-hit farmers without survey in the same way Kamal Nath provided compensation to rain-hit farmers. District Congress secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Pradeep Prajapat, Tinku Banana, Ramesh Gurjar Kherkheda, Rameshwar Patidar Ninora, Jairam Dhangar and other party workers were also present.

Read Also
Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: Cybercrimes have increased by 630% globally

Mhow: Cybercrimes have increased by 630% globally

Mhow: Passengers upset at being overcharged in suburban buses

Mhow: Passengers upset at being overcharged in suburban buses

MP: Villagers demand for road falls on deaf ears for 25 years

MP: Villagers demand for road falls on deaf ears for 25 years

Burhanpur: Cyber police freeze Rs 62k siphoned off by fraudster

Burhanpur: Cyber police freeze Rs 62k siphoned off by fraudster

Barwani: Cracks appear on newly-built culvert on Narmada Parikrama Marg

Barwani: Cracks appear on newly-built culvert on Narmada Parikrama Marg