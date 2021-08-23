e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:58 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands compensation for farmers

Block Congress president Anil Sharma said that forms filled by farmers to seek compensation would be shared with government.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers of Malhargarh, Sanjeet, Dhundhadka and City Congress Committee Narayangarh staged a sit-in demonstration and gave memorandums in all the three blocks in the entire assembly on Saturday as per the directions of the District Congress Committee.

Block Congress president Anil Sharma said that forms filled by farmers to seek compensation would be shared with government.

The dharna was addressed by Block Congress vice president Ajit Kumth, Ramchandra Karun, ex-member of district panchayat Ashok Khichi and others. Kanhaiyalal Kapadia, Narendra Daka, Balmukund Patidar, Sangram Singh, a large number of farmers and Congressmen were present.

City Congress president Babukha Mewati read the memorandum and Jitu Patidar proposed the vote of thanks.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 2,100 saplings planted on grazing land

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:58 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal