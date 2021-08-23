Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands compensation for farmers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers of Malhargarh, Sanjeet, Dhundhadka and City Congress Committee Narayangarh staged a sit-in demonstration and gave memorandums in all the three blocks in the entire assembly on Saturday as per the directions of the District Congress Committee.

Block Congress president Anil Sharma said that forms filled by farmers to seek compensation would be shared with government.

The dharna was addressed by Block Congress vice president Ajit Kumth, Ramchandra Karun, ex-member of district panchayat Ashok Khichi and others. Kanhaiyalal Kapadia, Narendra Daka, Balmukund Patidar, Sangram Singh, a large number of farmers and Congressmen were present.

City Congress president Babukha Mewati read the memorandum and Jitu Patidar proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:58 AM IST