Madhya Pradesh: Congress constitutes candidate selection committee in Indore for forthcoming civic elections

Indore: Desperate to end their exile in municipal corporations, Congress has taken lead from its rival BJP in declaring in the candidate selection committee for Indore.

The party released the names of committee members on Monday to be led city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal and district president Sadashiv Yadav.

Along with the city presidents, MLAs Jitu Patwari, Sanjay Shukla, and Vishal Patel, party’s MLA candidate in 2018 Surjeet Singh Chaddha, Satyanarayan Patel, Ashwin Joshi, MP candidate Pankaj Sanghvi, Premchand Guddu, former leader of opposition in IMC Foziya Shaikh and others were given the responsibility of selecting the candidates for party in forthcoming municipal elections.