Madhya Pradesh: Congress constitutes candidate selection committee in Indore for forthcoming civic elections

Indore: Desperate to end their exile in municipal corporations, Congress has taken lead from its rival BJP in declaring in the candidate selection committee for Indore.
The party released the names of committee members on Monday to be led city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal and district president Sadashiv Yadav.
Along with the city presidents, MLAs Jitu Patwari, Sanjay Shukla, and Vishal Patel, party’s MLA candidate in 2018 Surjeet Singh Chaddha, Satyanarayan Patel, Ashwin Joshi, MP candidate Pankaj Sanghvi, Premchand Guddu, former leader of opposition in IMC Foziya Shaikh and others were given the responsibility of selecting the candidates for party in forthcoming municipal elections.
The committee also has two in-charges appointed by the State Congress Committee including former minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho and senior leader Vibha Patel. “This time, candidate’s selection will be based on previous performances and candidates’ image in public. We will try to select candidate who can ensure party's win. Tickets will not be given on the basis of relationships like brother or nephew of leaders,” District Congress Committee president Sadashiv Yadav said.
He said Congress is sure to win municipal election and mayoral post in Indore in forthcoming elections as people are upset with BJP’s hooliganism in Indore Municipal Corporation.
