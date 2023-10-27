Madhya Pradesh: Congress, BJP Candidates File Papers From Sonkatch

Sonkatch/Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Sajjan Verma and BJP leader Rajesh Sonkar filed their nomination papers on Friday.

Speaking about Sonkatch assembly, which is considered to be the hot seat in the state as BJP announced Indore rural BJP president and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar as its candidate, while Congress announced Malwa’s veteran leader, former national secretary of Congress and five-time MLA from Sonkatch Sajjan Singh Verma as their candidate.

Verma left for filing nomination after seeking blessings at Khedapati Hanuman temple in Dewas. Addressing a public gathering at Maharana Pratap Chowk, he took a pledge in order to bring down the BJP government. He also took out a procession of hundreds of party workers and handed over his nomination papers at the election office.

On this occasion, Dewas city president Manoj Rajani, senior advocate Satyanarayan Lathi and Mahendra Talaud were present. On the other hand, Sonkar visited Shri Koteshwar Mahadev temple before filing his nomination.

Sonkar along with thousands of party workers submitted their nomination papers. While addressing a gathering, Sonkar said that he was overwhelmed by receiving love and support from these countless workers.

He further added that he is very grateful to the people of Sonkatch. On this occasion, many senior BJP leaders along with Bahadur Singh Pilwani were present.