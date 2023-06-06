Madhya Pradesh: Congress, Barwani residents stage sit-in over water shortage

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen and residents of Barwani staged a sit-in outside the municipal council office due to shortage of water in the city under the guidance of former municipal president and party leader Rajan Mandloi on Monday. Women also busted earthen pots in front of the office in protest.

Attacking the BJP-led municipal council, Madaloi said that the city president and its supporters have spent crore on various political programmes, but failed to provide an ample supply of water to residents of Barwani.

According to Mandloi, the city is experiencing a severe shortage of water from last month even after adequate water resources and two water filter pumps. He further added that many residents have registered water-related complaints to the authorities but no one paid heed to them.

Mandloi also held CMO Bhupendra Dixit responsible for not solving the problem and giving irrelevant answers on questioning him. Dixit has assured them to resolve the matter within five days. If that also goes unresolved, the Congressmen and residents would launch an indefinite strike in front of the council office, the party leader said.

On the contrary, CMO Dixit has stated that the situation of water crisis arose due to a shortage of water at the intake well. Hence, his technical team is working on new motor pumps. The problem would be resolved within a week. He also informed that the council has 14 tankers, through which water is supplied on the demand of residents of wards.