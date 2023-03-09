Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders participated in the “Divyang Swabhiman Yatra” on Holi on Wednesday to highlight their problems and attacked the government.

A group of divyang persons is taking out a Swabhiman Yatra to press for approval of their 16 points charter of demands related to pension hike and other issues, continued on Holi as well. Major demands include pension hike to Rs 5,000 per month and a five per cent reservation in panchayat, urban bodies, state Assembly, and the Parliament so that they can represent themselves.

Although CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attempted to call the prominent people involved in the yatra to Bhopal through the local administration, but to no avail. Congress district president Harishankar Vijayvargiya, municipal leader of opposition ShekharVashistha, general secretary Rajendra Tiwari, block president Gopal Sharma met the protesting divyangs. Congress leaders claimed that the government has not taken care of any of their demands and is just watching how the divyangs are crawling on the National Highway. The way government is displaying insensitive behaviour towards the divyangs, is highly objectionable adding that all demands are justified and can be fulfilled by passing a resolution in a cabinet meeting.