e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Although CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attempted to call the prominent people involved in the yatra to Bhopal through the local administration, but to no avail

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders participated in the “Divyang Swabhiman Yatra” on Holi on Wednesday to highlight their problems and attacked the government.

A group of divyang persons is taking out a Swabhiman Yatra to press for approval of their 16 points charter of demands related to pension hike and other issues, continued on Holi as well. Major demands include pension hike to Rs 5,000 per month and a five per cent reservation in panchayat, urban bodies, state Assembly, and the Parliament so that they can represent themselves.

Although CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attempted to call the prominent people involved in the yatra to Bhopal through the local administration, but to no avail. Congress district president Harishankar Vijayvargiya, municipal leader of opposition ShekharVashistha, general secretary Rajendra Tiwari, block president Gopal Sharma met the protesting divyangs. Congress leaders claimed that the government has not taken care of any of their demands and is just watching how the divyangs are crawling on the National Highway. The way government is displaying insensitive behaviour towards the divyangs, is highly objectionable adding that all demands are justified and can be fulfilled by passing a resolution in a cabinet meeting.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled people take out Swabhiman Yatra for 16-point demands in Guna
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges state government insensitive towards divyangs in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Admin brings colours in lives of Divyang kids, elders in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Admin brings colours in lives of Divyang kids, elders in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Move to make private school 5th, 8th board exam centre neglecting government school...

Madhya Pradesh: Move to make private school 5th, 8th board exam centre neglecting government school...

Madhya Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo found dead in house, relatives urge to treat it as murder in...

Madhya Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo found dead in house, relatives urge to treat it as murder in...

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police officers, personnel celebrate 'Holi'

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police officers, personnel celebrate 'Holi'