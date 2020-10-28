Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges false cases against party workers; holds sit-in

Congress workers staged a sit-in at the main gate of the police control room here on Wednesday, alleging that false cases were being registered against the party cadres at the behest of BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Eyewitnesses said that former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari had a heated argument with the police officers during the protest.

Talking to reporters after the dharna, Patwari said, "The BJP is frustrated due to the increasing popularity of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in 28 assembly seats in MP. Over 400 false cases have been registered against the Congress workers across the state at the behest of BJP leaders."

"The ruling BJP wants to contest the by-elections by misusing the police and the administration. The observer of the Election Commission should take cognisance of the false cases lodged against Congress workers and take fair action," he said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the control room during the protest.