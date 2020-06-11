Madhya Pradesh Congress accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of making women sell alcohol; shares picture on social media

Well, several restrictions have been lifted in non-containment zones in a phased manner. Liquor shops too have reopened and are also offering home delivery services. Liquor shops have been a topic of discussion in recent times. Several have slammed the government for reopening of liquor shops and raised concerns of spread of the virus and violations of social distancing norms.
But what we have for you goes to the next level. Madhya Pradesh Congress' Twitter handle on Thursday accused CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making women sell alcohol in liquor shops and even shared a picture.
The tweet read, "This photo is shameful; The Shivraj government, eager to sell liquor, has now shown its disgusting and sorrowful attitude towards our sisters and daughters by making women sit at liquor shops. Shivraj ji, Our culture worships women, And your culture makes women sell alcohol ..?"
Well, we are not quite sure if the woman in the picture is selling liquor. It is imperative to note that she is donning a police uniform and chances are that she was on her duty when this picture was clicked.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday kick-started the process to run liquor shops whose licences were "surrendered" by contractors amid a stand-off between the two sides on reopening the vends.
Around 70 per cent of the contractors in the state have refused to open their liquor vends for well over two weeks fearing poor sale due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This had put them on a collision course with the BJP government in the state.
The government will run liquor shops till it finds new contractors for them in rebidding, an official said on Tuesday.
Nearly 1,800 liquor shops in MP had been closed by contractors. A few of them have decided to reopen their outlets and not surrendered their contracts.
Liquor sales, a key source of revenue for the government, have dropped drastically in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak and its fallout.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)