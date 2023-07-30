Madhya Pradesh: Cong Leader Opposes Proposal To Build Govt Medical College On UEC Land, Cites Violation

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee Sudarshan Goyal has attacked the proposal sent to the government to open a government medical college on 25 acres of land of Government Ujjain Engineering College (UEC), which is located far away from the city on Indore Road, instead of within a radius of 8 km from the District Hospital as per the provision of the government.

H alleged that this is being done to benefit some land mafia by spreading the falsehood that there is no land near the District Hospital.

He said citizens living in and around Ujjain have the right to the facilities of the government medical college and they should not be deprived of it. It can be established at five places just in front of the District Hospital at a distance of 500 meters. The Sankhya Raje Maternity Hospital, Binod-Vimal Mill, Indore Textile, Heera Mill Ki Chal and Naresh Ginning Factory on Agar Road (distance 1km) are some of the lands located in the centre of the city and are also sufficient.

Goyal said, if there is a need for modernisation and expansion in the future, then it will be possible easily, as well as due to the presence of railway and bus stands here, the movement of the villagers from nearby will also be easy. These five places have given employment to hundreds of people in the past also. So he demanded that a proposal be sent to the government to construct the medical college at any of the five above-mentioned lands.

